Sarah Anderson
Mar 1 2023, 6:56 pm
The spring forecast for BC is out and it's not giving
Spring is right around the corner, and here in BC, it won’t be all sunshine and flowers.

No sir.

The Weather Network (TWN) released its spring forecast, predicting how our exit from winter and entry into spring will go. According to TWN, it’ll be a “sluggish” start to spring in most of Canada, including BC.

It’ll be colder than average in BC this spring and wetter, too, with above-normal precipitation expected.

According to TWN, “a slower than normal start to the season is expected with below-normal temperatures, especially during March and April.”

The cooler weather combined with slightly above-normal precipitation could lead to heavy snow in the alpine regions, extending spring ski season, and could help reduce the risk of an early start to fire season, replenishing reservoirs before the summer comes, said TWN.

So, even though this spring isn’t giving, we still have summer to look forward to, and at least the cooler, wet weather could be good for the environment.

