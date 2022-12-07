Drive carefully! A snowfall warning is in effect for the Sea to Sky Highway

Drivers be ready for some pretty heavy snowfall on one of BC’s busiest mountain routes — the Sea to Sky Highway.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for the Sea to Sky between Squamish and Whistler as 10 to 20 cm is expected to fall.

“A cold front crossing the BC South Coast will produce heavy snow over the Sea to Sky Highway. Periods of snow will start this afternoon, then intensify tonight and continue through Thursday,” the ECCC warning reads in part.

The flurries should end Thursday night, meaning if you were hoping for fresh powder for Friday morning fresh tracks you will be in luck!

However, take care when getting to the ski hill.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the weather agency warned.

While it will be a winter wonderland in Whistler, down in lower elevations it will be raining.

Vancouver’s forecast is calling for showers up until Monday. The earlier prediction that it would snow on Friday has been changed to rain on ECCC’s website as of Wednesday morning.