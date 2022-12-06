Up for another round? Significant snowfall may be headed for Vancouver

Get ready, Vancouver. The next real round of snow could arrive as soon as Friday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, the system coming through could bring more snow to the region near the end of the week.

While there is a lot of variation in the weather guidance and how much snow (if any) may accumulate, “there’s a chance,” he said.

On Tuesday, parts of eastern Fraser Valley expected to receive about five centimetres of snow during the day and another five centimetres in the evening.

Parts of Metro Vancouver like Langley, Surrey, and Abbotsford have received snow, but not a great deal was accumulated.

Rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week for Metro Vancouver.

Sekhon said by Thursday, ECCC will have a better idea of the weather expected for the weekend.

“Unfortunately, this time of year. It can be very tricky forecasting snow in the Metro Vancouver area,” he said. “Especially when there are lots of fluctuations in the weather data that we’re looking makes it challenging to predict in advance.”

A special weather statement is in effect for the Fraser Valley region, including Chilliwack and Hope.