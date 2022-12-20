Metro Vancouver will have "close to 50 cm of snow" by Friday

If you were hoping for a white Christmas, it looks like you might get your wish because we’re in for more snow and lots of it.

On Tuesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued yet another snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver.

“A low-pressure system made landfall in Washington State last night,” reads the statement.

“The associated front is brushing the very southern part of British Columbia, giving another round of snow that began on Monday evening.”

We can expect around 10 to 15 cm of snow today, but it’s likely to taper off around noon on Vancouver Island and the Mainland.

Temperatures will hover at around -6°C during the day and -11°C in the evening. With the wind chill, it should feel closer to -14°C, so make sure to bundle up.

It looks like we’re getting a bit of a break with a really cold but sunny Wednesday before we get more snow starting Thursday night.

The Weather Network Digital Meteorologist Tyler Hamilton states that Metro Vancouver will have “close to 50 cm of snow on the ground by Friday PM – securing a white Christmas.”

Parts of Metro Vancouver will have close to 50 cm of snow on the ground by Friday PM – securing a white Christmas. #BCSnow #BCCold pic.twitter.com/UA1DcFmleu — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) December 20, 2022

There’s so much snow even one Twitter user from Alberta’s impressed.

I may be from #Alberta… but #Vancouver is really something else today 🙆🏽🌨️❄️ I didn’t see it stop snowing once from 9pm Monday-6am today, and it’s still coming down (Pardon the goofy snow walk)#BCStorm #StayHome 🙅🏽 #ComingHomeFromWork #OvernightLife pic.twitter.com/h4QN73KEbu — Raynaldo Suarez (@RaynaldoSuarez) December 20, 2022

Elsewhere in Vancouver, residents are waking up to a winter wonderland.

Flights from Vancouver International Airport have all been cancelled, and the snow has caused massive delays for commuters. As a result, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued a traffic advisory, urging drivers to “avoid travel due to heavy snow.”