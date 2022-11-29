NewsWeather

Snow transforms Vancouver into a winter wonderland (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Nov 29 2022, 11:12 pm
A brave soul bikes in the snow (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

After a slow start to the highly anticipated snow event, Vancouver is finally being hit with what meteorologists have been predicting since last week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, downtown Vancouver is blanketed with a steady stream of falling snow.

The latest forecast says 10-15 cm of snow is expected to fall in Vancouver and surrounding Metro Vancouver municipalities like New Westminster and Burnaby.

People were taking refuge in the streets of Vancouver, at bus stops, and underneath the awnings of businesses.

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Traffic was still moving reasonably smoothly early into the snow event, as accumulations haven’t gotten to the point where things tend to get out of hand in Vancouver.

The snow hasn’t stopped some people from getting on their bikes.

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Environment Canada has also issued warnings about high-speed winds across Metro Vancouver, which could reach up to 70 km/h in some areas.

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Based on a quick social media scan, many people are getting into the Christmas spirit thanks to the snowfall.

Others are mocking the state of Vancouver when it snows. We get it.

At least one major highway seems to be running reasonably smoothly, for now.

Are you enjoying the snow, or do you want it to end?

