Snow transforms Vancouver into a winter wonderland (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

After a slow start to the highly anticipated snow event, Vancouver is finally being hit with what meteorologists have been predicting since last week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, downtown Vancouver is blanketed with a steady stream of falling snow.

The latest forecast says 10-15 cm of snow is expected to fall in Vancouver and surrounding Metro Vancouver municipalities like New Westminster and Burnaby.

People were taking refuge in the streets of Vancouver, at bus stops, and underneath the awnings of businesses.

Traffic was still moving reasonably smoothly early into the snow event, as accumulations haven’t gotten to the point where things tend to get out of hand in Vancouver.

The snow hasn’t stopped some people from getting on their bikes.

Environment Canada has also issued warnings about high-speed winds across Metro Vancouver, which could reach up to 70 km/h in some areas.

Snow in Vancouver! 😍✨❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/dilfPppsMo — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐝 ⎊ (@balefulprimal) November 29, 2022

Based on a quick social media scan, many people are getting into the Christmas spirit thanks to the snowfall.

Others are mocking the state of Vancouver when it snows. We get it.

3cm of snow. Be prepared for metro Vancouver to shut down — Colton Dow (@C_Dow11) November 29, 2022

At least one major highway seems to be running reasonably smoothly, for now.

Live look at Hwy 1 EB. This is going to be one of the worst commutes Vancouver has seen in a very, very long time. Hwy 1 EB is already jammed and the Snow has just started to stick to the roads. Plows will struggle to keep up tonight… #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/qNDxRPNb7e — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 29, 2022

Are you enjoying the snow, or do you want it to end?