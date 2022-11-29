Snowfall warning issued as up to 25 cm expected in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley and says some areas could see 25 cm before the system moves through.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

According to the weather agency, a strong low-pressure system is approaching Vancouver Island today. This will bring significant snowfall from late afternoon to early Wednesday morning. Snow will transition to rain or taper off to a few showers or flurries early Wednesday morning for Metro Vancouver and Abbotsford.

So, just how much snow can we expect? Environment Canada says snowfall accumulations will vary across the Lower Mainland.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in North Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge, with 10 to 20 cm expected, except 25 cm over higher terrain.

For Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, and Abbotsford, 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected. Richmond and Delta could see 5 to 10 cm of snow.

In the Fraser Valley east of Abbotsford, snow will taper off Wednesday evening. But before that happens, Chilliwack and Hope could see 20 to 25 of snow.

In addition to the snow, Wednesday morning will bring strong southwest wind gusts in the 40 to 70 km/h range. Environment Canada warning, this may cause snow-covered tree branches to break and possible power outages.

Once this system moves through, there is a chance we could see even more snow on Friday.