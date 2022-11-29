Snowmergency: Vancouver could be hit with 1-3 cm of snow per hour

Will Vancouver look like this on Tuesday? (ApinBen4289/Shutterstock)

Vancouver is trying to compete with its winterly Canadian neighbours with a snow event that could bring one to three cm of the white stuff per hour.

Tyler Hamilton, a Weather Network meteorologist, tweeted that trace amounts of snow will begin falling in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon, with an hourly accumulation of one to three cm to follow on Tuesday evening.

The Weather Network predicts that Vancouver will see a whopping 15 to 20 cm of snow. Environment Canada calls for 10 cm.

On top of the snow and freezing temperatures of -9˚C on the cards, Vancouver could also be in for windy weather.

On Monday morning, Environment Canada released a special weather statement that called for the potential for winter weather. Environment Canada said winds up to 30 km/h are expected in that statement. Frigid temperatures will feel even cold thanks to the wind chill, and Environment Canada says we could see morning temps feel like -9˚C.

Meanwhile, The Weather Network says easterly outflow winds could reach up to 60 km/h.

A little storm timeline for Vancouver, highlighting peak hourly snowfall rates. #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/m92anJTwuM — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) November 28, 2022

The Weather Network forecasts bouts of snow for the entire week, with Tuesday’s forecast expected to hit Vancouver the hardest.

After Tuesday evening’s predicted snowfall, wet snow is expected to commence overnight. On Wednesday morning, temperatures are expected to climb above freezing, bringing more rain mixed with snow.

The Weather Network predicts more snow to finish the week between Friday and Monday.

While 20 cm might seem like a lot for November, it wouldn’t be as much as Vancouver saw in 1911, according to Hamilton.

In case you were wondering, here’s some of the largest daily snowfalls recorded in the month of November. #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/LipDNmgmfq — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) November 28, 2022

Environment Canada has also issued an arctic outflow warning for parts of the province.

