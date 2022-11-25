If you’re a skier, there’s snow time like this weekend; a heavy helping of snow is on the way for BC mountain areas and possibly for Vancouver.

The weather report is bad news for anyone in Metro Vancouver who doesn’t like heavy snow or cooler temperatures; that might be precisely what’s coming due to this weekend’s snowy mountain weather.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures in Vancouver could drop close to -10ºC.

We’ve reported that temperatures are expected to drop, and flurries could fall in and around Metro Vancouver. Still, this weekend’s weather makes that reality a little more likely.

On top of that, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for the Fraser Valley.

The Weather Network says that the Coquihalla Highway is expected to receive between 20 and 40 cm of snow, “with some icy precipitation mixed in as well.”

Later in the weekend, the arctic air will migrate south, “with a much more wintry spin taking shape across southern BC next week.”

This will also bring a “decent helping” of snow in Southern BC, including BC’s south coast (Vancouver included). The Weather Network has gone so far as to advise drivers to postpone non-essential travel.

In terms of next week’s forecast for Vancouver, this is what The Weather Network and Environment Canada are predicting.

The Weather Network predicts that Vancouver could be hit with anywhere from five to 11 cm of snow.

The Weather Network has temperatures dropping to as low as -8˚C overnight over the next week.

Environment Canada also has snow in the forecast for Tuesday.

If you are into winter sports, many of BC’s best destinations, including Grouse and Whistler, are ready to serve you.

Are you excited or depressed about the upcoming weather? Let us know in the comments.