Aston Martin just can't even on snowy Vancouver road (VIDEO)

It’s a quintessential Vancouver sight: a luxury car struggling on a slippery road during our one-or-twice-a-year snow event.

On Sunday an Aston Martin seemed truly out of its element as it spun its tires but didn’t go anywhere on a snowy Vancouver road. TikTok user @siriscorpion shared footage of the car’s struggles and shared it with Vancouver singer Michael Bublé’s “Winter Wonderland” playing in the background.

The Aston Martin driver put their four-way flashers on and tried to make headway, turning the front wheels left and right — but the tires just couldn’t get a grip on the slippery surface.

The video quickly became popular on TikTok, with viewers laughing at the powerless sports car.

“Buys a $350,000 car but doesn’t get snow tires for it. Priorities in Vancouver,” commenter Ryan C said.

“If Vancouver could be described in one video,” added Serena.

“[Look at] all the $20,000 and $30,000 vehicles passing him,” Stephanie Seamans Ke said.

More snow is on the way in Vancouver on Monday, so it doesn’t look like things are going to get easier for the supercars of the city. See you in the spring, Aston Martin!