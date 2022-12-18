Grouse Mountain impacted by major power outage

The power was knocked out on Grouse Mountain Sunday — leaving many on the hill waiting to get back down in a very long line.

Grouse Mountain tweeted Sunday afternoon around 1:45 pm that it had suspended the Skyride uploads because of the power outage.

We are currently experiencing a power outage on the mountain and have suspended Skyride uploads. Please check back for a status update. — Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain) December 18, 2022

According to a Daily Hive staff member on the mountain, the gondola was still operating to bring skiers and snowboarders down. However there are major lineups.

@bchydro

We are all stuck on Grouse Mtn

No power no Gondola nothing working.

Do you have an ETA.@grousemountain why is the back up generator not operating — JDR (@DRJAMIER) December 18, 2022

About 30 minutes after tweeting about the power outage, Grouse Mountain said “Grouse Mountain is fully operational again. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

This power outage was impacting a large portion of North Vancouver.

Over 14,000 BC Hydro customers in the city were without power at the time of the outage on Grouse Mountain.

BC Hydro has since said most of the power in this area is back up.

Daily Hive has reached out to Grouse Mountain for more information about the impact of the power outage.