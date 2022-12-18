News

Grouse Mountain impacted by major power outage

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Dec 18 2022, 10:40 pm
Theresa Tran/Daily Hive

The power was knocked out on Grouse Mountain Sunday — leaving many on the hill waiting to get back down in a very long line.

Grouse Mountain tweeted Sunday afternoon around 1:45 pm that it had suspended the Skyride uploads because of the power outage.

According to a Daily Hive staff member on the mountain, the gondola was still operating to  bring skiers and snowboarders down. However there are major lineups.

About 30 minutes after tweeting about the power outage, Grouse Mountain said “Grouse Mountain is fully operational again. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

This power outage was impacting a large portion of North Vancouver.

Over 14,000 BC Hydro customers in the city were without power at the time of the outage on Grouse Mountain.

BC Hydro/Screenshot

BC Hydro has since said most of the power in this area is back up.

Daily Hive has reached out to Grouse Mountain for more information about the impact of the power outage.

