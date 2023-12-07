EventsNewsWeatherWinter

With snow in the forecast, ski resorts around Vancouver are ready to roll

Dec 7 2023, 9:27 pm
TommyLeiSun/Shutterstock

There’s some good news for snow sports lovers as ski resorts around Vancouver are ready to welcome guests.

Cypress Mountain has a limited opening today, while Grouse Mountain will be ready to welcome guests tomorrow.

On Thursday, Cypress is open between 10:30 am and 4 pm, while on Friday, Grouse is opening limited terrain between 2 pm and 9 pm.

At Cypress, the Easy Rider Quad Chair accessing Runway Trail is open on Thursday between 10:30 am and 4 pm and between 9 am and 4 pm on Friday.

Access will be prioritized for season pass holders and Sky Card holders.

Cypress warns guests to expect early season conditions and to save the powder skis for later.

Meanwhile, Grouse is thanking Mother Nature and its snowmaking team for being able to kick off its winter season at the “Peak of Vancouver.”

We’re excited to welcome skiers and riders back, and we’ll be working to open up additional terrain as soon as possible,” said Grouse Mountain’s director of mountain operations, Grant Wahl.

Tickets are on sale now, but make sure to check each resort’s website for the latest mountain reports.

Are you going to be hitting up any Vancouver ski resorts this weekend?

