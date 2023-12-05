NewsWeather

Wet and wild: How much rain was behind the mess in BC yesterday?

Amir Ali
Dec 5 2023, 10:48 pm
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Rain caused a mess in many parts of BC yesterday, but how much of it fell?

Pictures and videos of yesterday’s rain event shared on social media showed many areas flooded, which impacted traffic.

Even today, some parts of Metro Vancouver still had noticeable remnants of yesterday’s rainstorm.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan, many areas saw record-breaking amounts for December 4.

While yesterday’s rainstorm paled in comparison to the atmospheric river event we saw in November 2021, it was still enough to cause some frustration for drivers and pedestrians in parts of Metro Vancouver.

According to Castellan, some parts of the province did see records for December 4 that had lasted decades get broken. He also provided important context that, for daily records, it’s tough to measure accurately because it doesn’t rain every December 4.

The daily weather summary for BC shows total rainfall amounts for December 4 to the afternoon of December 5. The parts of Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley that saw the most rain include Mission (97 mm), Squamish Airport (90 mm), West Vancouver (81 mm), White Rock (56 mm) and Vancouver Airport (54 mm).

Some records were set solely looking at December 4.

For downtown Vancouver, Castellan said the region was hit with 49.8 mm, with the last time Vancouver saw close to this much rain on December 4 being back in 2004 with 35.4 mm.

White Rock saw a long-standing record broken. In 1963, the region was hit with 36.8 mm of rain on December 4; yesterday, it saw 46.6 mm.

According to YVR Weather Records, the period between December 4 and 5 was the wettest two days Vancouver has seen in more than two years, since November 2021.

Were you impacted by the heavy rain we saw across BC yesterday?

