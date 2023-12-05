Cannabis greenhouse lights turn Metro Vancouver sky an eerie red

The night sky lit up a freaky shade of red in southern Metro Vancouver Monday evening, the combination of rain, cloud, and magenta light giving the region an alien feel.

The light was visible from Highway 99 in Delta, where one Daily Hive reader snapped a couple of photos.

This happened about a month ago too, when red and pink skies were seen over Delta, Langley, and New Westminster.

At the time, Delta police said the light was from cannabis greenhouses in the area, which use the violet light to aid the plants’ growing cycle.

“They get used rarely, but when they do, you get purple light pollution. Nothing exotic!” the force said in a social media post.