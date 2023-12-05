NewsWeather

Cannabis greenhouse lights turn Metro Vancouver sky an eerie red

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Dec 5 2023, 5:00 pm
Cannabis greenhouse lights turn Metro Vancouver sky an eerie red
Submitted

The night sky lit up a freaky shade of red in southern Metro Vancouver Monday evening, the combination of rain, cloud, and magenta light giving the region an alien feel.

The light was visible from Highway 99 in Delta, where one Daily Hive reader snapped a couple of photos.

red sky delta

Submitted

This happened about a month ago too, when red and pink skies were seen over Delta, Langley, and New Westminster.

At the time, Delta police said the light was from cannabis greenhouses in the area, which use the violet light to aid the plants’ growing cycle.

“They get used rarely, but when they do, you get purple light pollution. Nothing exotic!” the force said in a social media post.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop