Snow way! There's a chance we could see flakes fly in one Metro Vancouver area this weekend

According to the Weather Network, Saturday is expected to bring wet snow to a certain area of Metro Vancouver.

The network predicts that Surrey folks will wake up to clouds with clear breaks. However, around 10 am, the clouds are expected to settle in and leave the city with mixed precipitation.

The rain and snow combo is expected to last until 1 pm. Between that time, the temperature will range between 2°C and 3°C. However, it could feel like it’s -2°C.

Less than a centimetre of snow could accumulate.

After 1 pm, The Weather Network predicts the mixed precipitation will transition into light rain.