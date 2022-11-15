Another cold weekend expected with more snow on the way for Vancouver

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

Enjoy the sunshine while you can, Vancouver — we’re sure going to see less of it heading into the next week.

The sun is expected to stick around until Saturday but according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the temperature will gradually decrease to 6°C by Friday.

While Saturday’s forecast is sunny, there is a 30% chance of flurries overnight along with a low of 0°C.

The next morning, there is a 40% chance of showers with a high of 7°C.

You’ll need to keep an umbrella with you for most of next week. The Weather Network’s 14-day forecast shows that the rain is expected to stick around for most of the week.

However, next weekend is expected to have clearer skies than this upcoming weekend.

This week, you may have to throw on some extra layers to withstand the cold.

This is because temperatures are expected to be below average all week long, with overnight lows getting pretty darn chilly.

ECCC has said the average for this time of year is barely below 10°C, and not typically in the below-freezing range.