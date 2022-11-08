NewsWeather

Vancouver just had its snowiest November day in over 70 years (PHOTOS)

sun ok/Shutterstock

If you thought it was too cold now, temperatures are expected to get even colder in Vancouver over the next couple of weeks, with more snow and winter-like weather in the cards.

Vancouver is seeing winter weather it hasn’t seen in over 70 years.

While Vancouver didn’t see much snow overnight, November 8 is technically the snowiest day since 1945.

Another feat the city achieved, according to Vancouver Weather Records, is the snow Vancouver saw earlier this week was the earliest the city has seen measurable snow since October 28, 1991!

Vancouver Weather Records said this is only the beginning as long as the forecast pans out.

Other records that have been broken so far

Sunday was particularly windy, which happened to be the second windiest Vancouver day since records began in 1956.

Monday was the coldest November 7 in Vancouver in more than 70 years, the coldest since 1945.

November’s winter weather follows an abnormal October that saw warm and unseasonal temperatures.

Records we might break

snow vancouver

Sarah Anderson/Daily Hive

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a temperature of 4ºC; if that pans out, it will make it the coldest November 9 since 1945.

So layer up, Vancouver. This cold burst of winter weather is likely only the beginning.

