Vancouver just had its snowiest November day in over 70 years (PHOTOS)

If you thought it was too cold now, temperatures are expected to get even colder in Vancouver over the next couple of weeks, with more snow and winter-like weather in the cards.

Vancouver is seeing winter weather it hasn’t seen in over 70 years.

While Vancouver didn’t see much snow overnight, November 8 is technically the snowiest day since 1945.

🥈With a 4am snow total of 1cm, today is #Vancouver‘s snowiest Nov 8th in more than 70 years, since 1945. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/SbTu0ecVSu — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) November 8, 2022

Another feat the city achieved, according to Vancouver Weather Records, is the snow Vancouver saw earlier this week was the earliest the city has seen measurable snow since October 28, 1991!

Last night I was feeling curmudgeonly about the snow but look at this glorious winter wonderland 🤩 #Vancouver

– @CharisHogg & @Jeremy_Baker pic.twitter.com/1t4fCx4oFe — 102.7 THE PEAK (@THEPEAK) November 8, 2022

Vancouver Weather Records said this is only the beginning as long as the forecast pans out.

Other records that have been broken so far

Sunday was particularly windy, which happened to be the second windiest Vancouver day since records began in 1956.

🥈With a max gust of 74km/h, yesterday was #Vancouver‘s 2nd windiest Nov 5th since records began in 1956. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/yLZOezYjnI — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) November 6, 2022

Monday was the coldest November 7 in Vancouver in more than 70 years, the coldest since 1945.

🥈With a high of 4.8°C, yesterday was #Vancouver‘s coldest Nov 7th in more than 70 years, since 1945. #BCWx #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/Eujd8Cp7YZ — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) November 8, 2022

November’s winter weather follows an abnormal October that saw warm and unseasonal temperatures.

Records we might break

Despite the snow and cold temperature in Vancouver, it’s a beautiful day to be outside. pic.twitter.com/NzcZZP1c6B — Scott Lear, PhD (@DrScottLear) November 8, 2022

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a temperature of 4ºC; if that pans out, it will make it the coldest November 9 since 1945.

With a forecast high of 4°C, tomorrow could be #Vancouver‘s coldest Nov 9th since 1945. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/SwBl946KBn — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) November 8, 2022

So layer up, Vancouver. This cold burst of winter weather is likely only the beginning.