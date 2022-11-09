November in Canada can be brisk, and one province has been blasted with especially cruel temperatures this week. So grab those mittens, because four of the top five coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, spots in Antarctica and Russia are the only spots outside of Canada that made the list early Wednesday morning.

The coldest place on the planet today is the Amundsen-Scott weather station in Antarctica with a brutal -39ºC. Yikes!

Kicking off the Canadian cold reign is Three Hills, Alberta, which is in second place at -31ºC followed by Sundre, Alberta, at -31ºC and Pollockville, Alberta, at a brisk -30ºC.

Rounding out the top five is Kindersley, Saskatchewan, at -30°C. Only two spots in Russia pierce the top 17 coldest places on Earth today, with a flurry of locations in Alberta.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.

