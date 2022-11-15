NewsWeather

Bundle up Vancouver, it's going to be colder than average all week

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Nov 15 2022, 12:57 am
Shutterstock

It’s going to be a beautifully sunny week in Vancouver, but it comes at a cost.

Temperatures are expected to be below average all week long, with overnight lows getting pretty darn chilly.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the average for this time of year is barely below 10 degrees, and not typically in the below-freezing range.

Vancouver forecast

Environment and Climate Change Canada

We could feel temperatures a bit below that, however, thankfully not as cold as the record-breaking freeze of 1955 when it was -12°C in Vancouver. 

But for those who have early-morning commutes, it sure won’t be balmy.

Monday night the temperature is expected to drop to -1°C and will get even colder overnight on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

If you haven’t had your ice scraper ready to go yet, you might want to do that today.

While a break in the rain is good news for some, many local ski hills are eager to welcome back snow lovers soon.

Cypress Mountain even opened early last weekend, although it’s closed again until Wednesday for snowmaking.

