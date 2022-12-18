NewsWeather

Snow transforms Metro Vancouver into winter wonderland (PHOTOS)

Nikitha Martins
Dec 18 2022, 8:11 pm
Snow transforms Metro Vancouver into winter wonderland (PHOTOS)
Julia Longpre/Twitter | Photo submitted to Daily Hive

It sure is a beautiful sight this morning if you’re not caught up in traffic or waiting for your delayed bus in this snowstorm.

The weather event we’ve been eyeing all week has arrived and it’s transformed the Metro Vancouver region into a winter wonderland.

@sebpic_Snow Day in Vancouver♬ snowfall – Øneheart & Reidenshi


With Christmas right around the corner, this weather sure is getting locals in the festive mood.

A snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has been in effect for Metro Vancouver since Saturday afternoon.

ECCC said snow is expected to be heavy at times in Vancouver and predicts about five to 10 cm to fall in the area.

In higher terrain, however, 15 cm is expected.

ECCC

The temperature may fall to -4°C in the afternoon Sunday.

However, it will be much colder in the evening with an expected low of -8°C and a wind chill means it’s going to feel closer -10°C this evening and -15°C overnight.

Snow is expected to keep falling in the region but it will get pretty serious towards the end of the week.

In total, across all days, total snowfall amounts could reach over 30 cm at their worst.

For those who need to drive during this weather event, ECCC is warning everyone to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” it explains.

