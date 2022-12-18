Drivers have been experiencing major delays on the road Sunday morning as a snowstorm spreads across Metro Vancouver.

In North Vancouver, some locals on the road shared photos of the stalled road conditions as early as 7:15 am.

One Twitter user warned drivers to avoid the “disaster” on Highway 1 heading towards Mountain Highway.

“Holy crap avoid this. I’m stuck here for a while! 15 spunout cars trying to get to Mtn Hwy,” the tweet reads.

Another Twitter user chimed in to pass on the same advice but also pointed out winter tires are needed in this weather.

“Stay home,” the tweet reads. “What are u people doing in your summer tires.”

Drive BC said the vehicle incident on Highway 1 Westbound at Mountain Highway overpass is blocking two lanes as of 9:30 am.

“The left lane has been cleared. Crews are on scene. Continue to expect major delays,” it added.

Meanwhile, TransLink users are having a difficult time getting around by train or bus.

TransLink has tweeted dozens of delays across the region.

A snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has been in effect for Metro Vancouver since Saturday afternoon.

Residents can expect five to 10 cm of snow.

ECCC has been urging drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious. Due to the rapid cooling caused by the arctic front, “wet exposed surfaces on roads and sidewalks could freeze rapidly and become hazardous.”

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” ECCC added.