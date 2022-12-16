You better not cry: Metro Vancouver could see over 30 cm of snow in six days

If the forecast pans out, Metro Vancouver could be in store for round two of snow chaos next week, the beginnings of which we could see as early as tomorrow.

We will need to hope that everyone responsible for road and traffic management learned a lesson when a devastating snowstorm battered the region on November 29, but this is Metro Vancouver, so it might be in your best interest to expect the worst, like sitting in traffic for 11 hours.

Needless to say, many weren’t surprised by the chaos the snow created in Metro Vancouver.

Maybe the upcoming storm will be worse than what we experienced in November, spawning new heroes to assist struggling drivers on their way home, or perhaps it won’t materialize into anything, but here’s what weather agencies are saying.

The Weather Network

Friday

The Weather Network suggests we’ll see partly cloudy skies, with a few flurries developing overnight, with a POP of 40%. Temperatures will be freezing, but things could feel below freezing.

Saturday

On Saturday, things will be a mixed bag, literally.

The Weather Network calls for mixed precipitation, with temperatures hovering around 3˚C in the day but going into freezing overnight. Thankfully, if it does snow, we’ll only see about 1 cm.

Sunday

Sunday will be the start of what could be a messy week for Metro Vancouver.

The Weather Network calls for 5 cm of snow, with temperatures dropping as low as -8˚C overnight.

Monday

Monday morning, things will be just as chilly as Sunday night, with temperatures hovering around -5˚C but feeling closer to -8˚C. Thankfully, The Weather Network only calls for about 1 cm of snow.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

This period could be when snow hell finally lands in Metro Vancouver, and if the forecast pans out, it will be chaos reminiscent of late November.

The Weather Network says it’ll snow around 5-10 cm on Tuesday, 10-15 cm (!!!) on Wednesday, and potentially 1-3 cm on Thursday. Unfortunately, Thursday could be the messiest of the days because, along with the 1-3 cm snow forecast, The Weather Network also calls for 20 mm of rain.

In total, across all days, total snowfall amounts could reach over 30 cm at their worst.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

The ECCC doesn’t offer precipitation amounts for its forecast. Still, for Vancouver, it does suggest we’ll see rain or flurries on Saturday (depending on elevation), flurries on Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, and snow on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which aligns with what The Weather Network is suggesting.

The worst part of the extended forecast is that it’s actually supposed to rain on Christmas.

Are you ready for more snow?