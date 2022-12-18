Snowfall warning begins in Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

The weather event we’ve been eyeing all week is about to start, and Vancouver is set to buckle down for some snow.

In the afternoon on Saturday, December 17, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, where five to 10 cm of snow are expected to fall, and for the Fraser Valley, where 10 to 20 cm could fall.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” said ECCC.

The warning is in effect for the following Metro Vancouver regions:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

According to ECCC, an arctic front is set to bring snow and strong outflow winds Saturday night and Sunday.

“Some light snow has started over the east Fraser Valley, but is expected to become heavy at times after midnight as an arctic front begins to push into the south coast from the interior,” said ECCC.

“As the front continues to push west, the heavy snow will spread into the west Fraser Valley by very early Sunday morning and into all Metro Vancouver regions by mid to late Sunday morning.”

The winds will reduce visibility, and windchill as cold as -10°C could happen by late Sunday afternoon, as low as -15°C to -20°C in the Fraser Valley.

The agency also asks the public to keep updated on statements and be prepared for rapidly deteriorating conditions. It could get exceptionally icy if wet surfaces like roads and sidewalks freeze rapidly.

Earlier in the week, Daily Hive reported that up to 30 cm of snow was expected in the next week in Metro Vancouver. Although the forecast has frequently changed, it is expected to get much colder – below seasonal temperatures in the coming days.

Weather Forecast for Vancouver

The snowfall warning follows a now-ended special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, which called for a “wintry mix of precipitation followed by strong outflow winds, cold temperatures and wind chill this weekend.”

For more information and the latest weather updates, you can visit ECCC’s website.

