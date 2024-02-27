Snow my goodness: Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver

We’re just a few days from March, but before the first month of spring arrives, we’re getting a heavy helping of snow across Metro Vancouver, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

From late this afternoon through to Wednesday, a weather system is bringing the region a “wintry mix of precipitation.”

Local snowfall accumulation of around 5 cm is expected.

Based on some other details in the snowfall warning from ECCC, things might get messy out in Metro Vancouver quickly.

ECCC’s warning says snow levels will hover near sea level, and precipitation will start as rain mixed with snow late this afternoon.

Proximity to water and elevation will be the primary factors for snowfall accumulations.

“With a warming southwesterly flow aloft, snow levels will rise overnight, resulting in mixed precipitation changing to moderate to rain near midnight. Local snowfall accumulation near 5 cm can be expected before the phase change,” the warning reads.

Areas expected to be impacted include Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster; Southeast, including Surrey and Langley; and Southwest, including Richmond and Delta.

Here’s where things get messy.

Following the snow, moderate to heavy rain will persist through Wednesday, and total rainfall amounts between 20 and 40 mm are expected.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” states the ECCC.

As we’ve seen in recent years with snow in Metro Vancouver, you’ll want to plan ahead regarding your commute.

Following the snow day, it’s going to be wet for a whole week filled with rain.

How are you feeling about this late February snowfall warning?