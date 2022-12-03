7 jobs that pay you to shovel snow in Metro Vancouver

While some see Vancouver’s snowmageddon as a challenge, others see it as an opportunity. A career opportunity, that is.
According to job postings on Indeed, there are a handful of jobs in and around Metro Vancouver looking to hire you to shovel snow.
You can earn between $25 and $45 per hour in the snow removal business and business is good as long as there’s snow in the forecast!
Here are seven snow removal opportunities available now.
1. Snow Removal Surrey and Langley
Nbm Group posted this on-call seasonal job, with a salary of between $25 and $45 per hour, and you’ll be clearing sidewalks and supporting deicing.
2. Snow Removal Operators & Labours
3. Snow Plow Operator
The Great Canadian Landscaping Company Ltd. is hiring in North Vancouver and you get to drive the snow plow. The gig pays between $30 and $40 per hour, and the company prefers candidates with a class five licence and a couple of years of experience clearing snow.
4. Snow Removal Labourer
Another posting from The Great Canadian Landscaping Company Ltd. says it’ll pay $25 to $30 an hour full-time.
5. Snow Removal – Truck Operator
This seasonal gig from Alblaster Snow Removal & Salting says it’ll pay $32 an hour. You’ll be driving plow trucks and salt trucks to clear parking lots of snow and ice.
6. Snow Removal
Five Star Building Maintenance Ltd. is seeking help with snow removal and will pay $28 per hour. It’s an on-call position that will work out of Greater Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, and Richmond.
7. Winter Service Workers
Swick’s Organic Landscaping Ltd is looking to hire help at $45 per hour to clear snow this winter working for clients all over Metro Vancouver.