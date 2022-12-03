7 jobs that pay you to shovel snow in Metro Vancouver

While some see Vancouver’s snowmageddon as a challenge, others see it as an opportunity. A career opportunity, that is.

According to job postings on Indeed, there are a handful of jobs in and around Metro Vancouver looking to hire you to shovel snow.

You can earn between $25 and $45 per hour in the snow removal business and business is good as long as there’s snow in the forecast!

Here are seven snow removal opportunities available now.

Nbm Group posted this on-call seasonal job, with a salary of between $25 and $45 per hour, and you’ll be clearing sidewalks and supporting deicing.

The Tarcott Group is hiring in Langley and pays between $40 to $50 per hour for this seasonal snow removal gig. It’s preferred that you have a year of experience, but why not apply and shoot your shot?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Canadian Landscaping (@gr8cdnland)

The Great Canadian Landscaping Company Ltd. is hiring in North Vancouver and you get to drive the snow plow. The gig pays between $30 and $40 per hour, and the company prefers candidates with a class five licence and a couple of years of experience clearing snow.

Another posting from The Great Canadian Landscaping Company Ltd. says it’ll pay $25 to $30 an hour full-time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alblaster Snow Removal (@alblaster_snowremoval)



This seasonal gig from Alblaster Snow Removal & Salting says it’ll pay $32 an hour. You’ll be driving plow trucks and salt trucks to clear parking lots of snow and ice.

Five Star Building Maintenance Ltd. is seeking help with snow removal and will pay $28 per hour. It’s an on-call position that will work out of Greater Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, and Richmond.

Swick’s Organic Landscaping Ltd is looking to hire help at $45 per hour to clear snow this winter working for clients all over Metro Vancouver.