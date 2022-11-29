Indeed says just 54% of Canadians are happy at work

Are you happy at your job? According to Indeed, just 54% of Canadians reported being satisfied at their workplace.

The company just released their Work Wellbeing 2022 Insights Report and they have tips for how workers can navigate their needs, both personal and professional, while increasing happiness.

Indeed director Michelle Slater told Daily Hive that after family, health, and relationships, work has the biggest impact on one’s overall well-being.

“With the new year approaching, it’s a natural time for many to reevaluate their overall health and wellness, and that includes at work where most of us spend the majority of our waking hours,” said Slater.

“If you’re looking to make a change, now is a great time to consider growing or finding new opportunities for your career,” she said.

Indeed expects employers to prioritize happiness and well-being moving into 2023 and beyond.

Job seekers should check out Indeed’s Workplace Happiness Score while looking for a new opportunity.

“Similar to company reviews and ratings, the score is powered by current or former employees’ responses to how happy they feel at work and can help job seekers better understand what it’s really like to work at a company,” said later.

“Job postings can be very telling when it comes to how seriously a potential employer prioritizes its employees’ health and wellness,” said Slater.

“Job seekers should look for mentions of flexible working arrangements and inclusive, diverse, and people-centric programming. They should also pay attention to where these details sit in the job post — details listed near the bottom may not be as big of a focus for the company.”

Why does well-being matter to employers?

Turns out, no surprise, that stress is a leading cause of turnover, and out of “people who reported having a low level of well-being at work, only 24% are likely to stay at their current employer for the next 12 months,” according to Indeed.

And employees are expecting more, as 34% of Canadians reported their expectation around happiness at work has increased in the past year.

With only 54% of Canadians reporting they’re satisfied with their workplace, almost 10% lower than those in the US (63%), there’s more to be done to increase well-being at work.