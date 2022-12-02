"Round two?" Metro Vancouver forecast isn't snow much fun

After Tuesday night’s snow event knocked out Metro Vancouver, The Weather Network forecast suggests round two could be coming Friday and this weekend.

The Weather Network is calling for another dose of snow and strong winds for parts of BC.

As of 9:15 am, the snow had already begun falling in downtown Vancouver. Will Vancouver survive this round and make it to the end of this snow fight?

Here’s what’s in store.

The Weather Network says temperatures in Vancouver feel like -8ºC thanks to the wind chill as light snow falls.

According to the hourly forecast, things should warm up a tad by this afternoon to about 2ºC, though it will still feel like it’s below freezing—the Weather Network expected around 2 to 5 cm of snow to fall on Friday.

For now, the forecast doesn’t call for more snow until Tuesday next week, and only 1 cm of it.

Regarding the Metro Vancouver forecast from Environment Canada, snow amounts could be between 2 to 4 cm.

Environment Canada’s latest special weather statement, issued around 5 am for all major Metro Vancouver cities, also calls for freezing temperatures and winds gusting up to 50 km/h for Friday.

It also says to expect slippery conditions.

We can only hope things don’t get as bad as they did on Tuesday night. That snow event nearly crippled municipalities across Metro Vancouver, creating havoc for drivers and commuters.

Are you ready for round two, or are you sick of the winter weather?