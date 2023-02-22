Meteorologist weighs in as latest blast of winter takes aim at Metro Vancouver

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but one meteorologist says it’s not expected to warm up in Metro Vancouver anytime soon.

While we near the end of February, Environment and Climate Change Canada weather expert Bobby Sekhon told Daily Hive temperatures will remain on the cooler side for the most part.

He said while it’s hard to predict what the start of our spring will look like, “for the next couple of weeks, we have either a near-normal or below-normal temperature trend.”

“So, there’ll be some fluctuation but we’re not seeing any big warm-up.”

As expected, this week, Metro Vancouver has already faced some winter weather and temps as it already snowed down on parts of the region and even brought some surprise hail. But the weather brought on by cold temperatures is just getting started.

“It looks like over the weekend, we will see temperatures rebound a little bit in terms of getting maybe a couple of degrees warmer… However, there is that risk of snowfall,” Sekhon confirmed.

Snow is expected to accumulate in the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, Sekhon said.

He said it’s hard to predict how much snow will fall, but “it will likely stick and it will accumulate.”

As usual, higher-elevation areas are likely to get a bit more snow, Sekhon said. “But [snow is] really going to be possible anywhere within Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley.”

The coldest night this week is expected to be on Thursday.

“That’s where we’ll see temperatures dropping down in Vancouver to about -6 or so,” Sekhon said. “In around the Metro Vancouver area, that’s going to vary a little bit, and of course, closer to the Fraser Valley, it could be closer to -7 or -8.”

The meteorologist suggested locals also keep in mind that wind chill will cause it to feel cooler.

“Especially if you’re in the Fraser Valley exposed to those outflow winds, it could be more feeling like -15 or even lower.”

Sekhon assures the winter-like weather Metro Vancouver is experiencing is not out of the ordinary for late February.

“February can have cold spells… So it’s not unprecedented by any means. But it is a strong contrast to what was seen more recently.”

Earlier this week, the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure urged drivers to use caution on the roads ahead of wintry weather in the forecast.

Sekhon echoed this warning, saying driving conditions may be challenging if snow does accumulate.

“There’s going to be the risk under bridges of snow and ice forming on the cables. So just a couple of things to watch out for.”

You can visit Drive BC’s website for the latest on highway conditions as the weather changes.