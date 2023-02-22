Surprise hail storm catches Vancouverites off guard (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

While Vancouverites were warned of the wintry weather in the forecast, they sure did not expect it to hail down on the city.

The wild weather seems to have caught a few folks off guard after hail began pummelling them from the sky around 4 pm Tuesday.

The surprising weather prompted many to share videos and photos on social media of the mid-day storm.

Hail storm in Vancouver Granview area wtf #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/ekZOwcntY3 — Adrian (@ayszhang) February 22, 2023

The hailstorm was short-lived and seemed to only impact a few areas in Vancouver.

However, there is still reason to be cautious about getting around the city this evening.

Earlier in the day, the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shared a release urging drivers to use caution on the roads ahead of wintry weather in the forecast.

“With snow flurries possible tonight and into Wednesday, and more winter weather on the way for the weekend, drivers are advised to be ready for snowy and slushy conditions on Lower Mainland roads,” said the ministry, whose road and bridge maintenance contractors are set to monitor conditions, ready to jump in and plow, sand, and salt all provincial roads as needed.

In Vancouver, snow’s in the forecast on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It will dip down to zero Tuesday night and get even colder as we head into the rest of the week with a 60% chance of rain or flurries on Wednesday and on the weekend, too.

You can visit Drive BC’s website for the latest on highway conditions as the weather changes.