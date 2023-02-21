Province warns "avoid unnecessary travel" ahead of forecasted weather conditions

With snow in the forecast, the province is reminding drivers to stay home if they can during poor weather conditions.

On Tuesday, February 21, the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shared a release urging drivers to use caution on the roads ahead of wintry weather in the forecast.

“With snow flurries possible tonight and into Wednesday, and more winter weather on the way for the weekend, drivers are advised to be ready for snowy and slushy conditions on Lower Mainland roads,” said the Ministry, whose road and bridge maintenance contractors are set to monitor conditions, ready to jump in and plow, sand, and salt all provincial roads as needed.

The Port Maan and Alex Fraser bridges are being watched closely in case of accumulation on bridge cables.

“Drivers are reminded to avoid unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires,” said the Ministry.

Back in November 2022, a dump of snow created traffic chaos, with some commuters stranded on highways for hours. According to the province, there was too much congestion on the roads to clear them, contributing to the chaos.

Now, the province is reminding drivers to make space for highway crews, moving over safely for them.

In Vancouver, snow’s in the forecast on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It will dip down to zero Tuesday night and get even colder as we head into the rest of the week with a 60% chance of rain or flurries on Wednesday, and on the weekend, too.

You can visit Drive BC’s website for the latest on highway conditions as the weather changes.