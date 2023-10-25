Snow lovers rejoice: Grouse sees first snow fall of the season

Skiiers and snowboarders have a good reason to be thankful, as the first snowfall at Grouse Mountain has been recorded.

The rain in the city turned into snow on the North Shore mountain on Tuesday. The mountain recorded 12 cm of snow, and only more will come as winter ramps up.

12cms and counting!!! ☃️ The first snowfall of the season has blanketed the resort and it’s starting to feel like winter at the Peak of Vancouver! Are you ready for ski season? Head to https://t.co/AgduXQP3aD to get your Early Bird Pass while quantities last! pic.twitter.com/zknDIzTuWf — Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain) October 25, 2023

Snow cams captured the grizzly bears getting first dibs on the powder inside their enclosure on Wednesday.

Our furry friends were spotted leaving their den around 10 am for salutations and early morning stretches before feeding time.

The first significant snowfall also blanketed parts of eastern and southern BC, and some parts of Vancouver Island saw a very rare October dusting.

The snowfall comes after Environment and Climate Change Canada called for overnight temperatures to reach freezing levels on Wednesday through Friday in Metro Vancouver, and the forecast is expected to hit 0°C by Saturday night.

While in northern and eastern parts of Vancouver Island, they warned that there is a risk of snow on the highest elevations of Highways 4, 19, and 28.

Are you excited for the snow? Let us know in the comments.