Early-season snowfall covers BC mountains (PHOTOS)

Daily Hive Staff
Oct 14 2021, 10:44 am
Snow begins to cover Whistler Blackcomb in BC (Whistler Blackcomb)

A healthy dose of early snowfall has reached British Columbia’s mountains, including on the south coast.

On Wednesday, mountain cams showed Whistler Blackcomb, Cypress Mountain, and Grouse Mountain begin to be covered in white.

And with up to 150 mm of rain expected this coming weekend, higher elevations could see even more snow.

Here’s an early glimpse of some of BC’s most popular mountains ahead of the upcoming ski and snowboard season:

Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler Blackcomb cam.

Glacier Creek cam.

Heli pad 2 cam.

Whistler’s Big Red cam.

Whistler’s Valley South cam.

Cypress Mountain

Cypress Mountain’s Olympic Plaza Cam.

Cypress Mountain’s Eagle Cam.

Cypress Mountain’s Hollyburn Cam.

Cypress Mountain’s Snow Stack Cam.

Grouse Mountain

snow

The Chalet Cam at Grouse Mountain.

snow

The City View cam at Grouse Mountain.

snow

The Bear Pond cam at Grouse Mountain.

