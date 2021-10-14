Early-season snowfall covers BC mountains (PHOTOS)

A healthy dose of early snowfall has reached British Columbia’s mountains, including on the south coast.

On Wednesday, mountain cams showed Whistler Blackcomb, Cypress Mountain, and Grouse Mountain begin to be covered in white.

And with up to 150 mm of rain expected this coming weekend, higher elevations could see even more snow.

Here’s an early glimpse of some of BC’s most popular mountains ahead of the upcoming ski and snowboard season:

Whistler Blackcomb

Cypress Mountain

Grouse Mountain