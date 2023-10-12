129 years ago today, Grouse Mountain got its name from a dead bird

One hundred twenty-nine years ago today, the mountain we know as Grouse had yet to be named, but a group of adventurers changed that.

Before October 5, 1984, no one had climbed the unnamed mountain and actually thought it was unclimbable. However, according to Skiing History, someone named Sydney Williams proved those theories wrong, rising to the top.

Skiing History says that a week later, he came back with three other adventurers. One of those adventurers shot a blue grouse.

“From then on, despite later efforts by civic officials to change its name to Mount Vancouver, the peak was known as Grouse Mountain.”

Grouse Mountain’s official website backs up this account, stating that hikers were first recorded on Grouse in 1894 when a hunting party shot a blue grouse. The mountain was named in the bird’s honour.

Even though Williams had bested the undefeatable mountain, Grouse Mountain says it wasn’t until the 1920s and early 1930s that the mountain saw big waves of hikers.

“Thousands of people flocked to the face of the mountain each year looking to reach the cabins located in the Grouse Mountain village at the foot of what is now known as The Cut ski run.”

Other developments didn’t take place until much later on.

It wasn’t until 1981 that mountaineers developed the iconic Grouse Grind.

“Seeking a steeper route than the British Columbia Mountaineering Club, known today as the BCMC Trail, they began following well-worn animal paths in the rough, completing the new trail in the winter of 1983.”

