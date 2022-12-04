More snow in the forecast for Vancouver this week

Soak in the sun now because clouds bringing rain and flurries are in Vancouver’s forecast this week.

According to the Environment of Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the first snowfall of the week is expected to come down as early as Monday evening.

There is a 40% chance of flurries and temperature will drop down to a low of minus 2°C.

Before the evening, it’s expected to be sunny, but the wind will make temperatures feel much more chilly.

“Wind east 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning,” ECCC said.

Snow from Monday evening may carry on into Tuesday.

There is a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers before it dries up for a cloudy evening.

Vancouverites can then expect rain until Thursday night and Friday when there is a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries.