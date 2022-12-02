ICBC claims surged by 94% due to this week's snowfall mayhem

With countless photos and videos uploaded onto social media showing a calamity on the roads during the snowfall on Tuesday, November 29, the extent of the chaos is also reflected in the number of claims reported to ICBC for this day.

Preliminary data released by the insurance bureau shows there was a 94% increase in the number of reported claims across the province to ICBC on Tuesday, compared to the same day last week.

This is based on ICBC’s compilation of data as of noon on December 1, with the bureau counting 3,567 claims for this past Tuesday — up from 1,837 for Tuesday, November 22, when temperatures reached up to 10°C, accompanied by slight rainfall.

ICBC notes the number of claims for incidents across the BC South Coast from this past Tuesday could further increase from additional reporting.

There were a significant number of vehicle collisions on Tuesday when snowfall turned major roads, especially highways, into ice rinks and downhill ski runs. Bumper-to-bumper congestion immobilized drivers and their passengers on highways, with some people reporting homeward bound commutes taking up to 11 hours — returning home just before sunrise on Wednesday.

But ICBC also saw a steep drop in the number of claims for incidents on Wednesday, November 30, which could be at least partially attributed to drivers heeding warnings and staying off the slick roads.

Total ICBC claims reported in BC: Sunday: November 20: 1,017 November 27: 1,106 Monday: November 21: 1,536 November 28: 1,445 Tuesday: November 22: 1,837 November 29: 3,567 ❄️ (+94%; +1,730) Wednesday: November 23: 1,618 November 30: 997 Thursday: November 24: 1,455 Friday: November 25: 1,609 Saturday: November 26: 1,245



The provincial government is warning drivers to be better prepared for the potential of poor conditions on Friday, with temperatures reaching sub-zero overnight and the possibility of additional snowfall throughout the day. Stay off the roads if weather conditions deteriorate, and consider staying home if possible or taking public transit.

Following public and media criticism over the state of preparedness of the BC Ministry of Transportation’s contractors as a contributing factor to Tuesday’s chaos, the provincial government also stated Thursday their contractors will be out in full force treating provincial roads with brine and will be ready to execute their snow management protocols.

The provincial government suggested drivers leaving work early on Tuesday was another factor that led to the havoc on the roads.

The Ministry’s DriveBC has issued a bulletin advising against all but essential travel on key highways in the Lower Mainland on December 2 and 3.