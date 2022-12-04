Vancouver was so cold this weekend it broke the weather record

It’s not just you, it was exceptionally cold recently. In BC, it was cold enough to shatter records that have been kept for over 100 years.

According to preliminary data from Environment Canada, dozens of cities broke long-standing temperature records, including Vancouver, thanks to an arctic airmass.

Measuring the temperature at the Vancouver International Airport station, a new record was set on December 2 at – 5.7°C.

The previous record was – 5.6°C, set back in 1954. Records have been kept in the area since 1896.

In total, 12 areas broke temperature records. Here are a few near Metro Vancouver:

Abbotsford

New Record: – 9.8°C

Old Record: -6.2 °C set in 2014

Agassiz

New Record: – 9.7°C

Old Record: -9.0°C set in 1985

Hope

New Record: – 11.8°C

Old Record: -8.3°C set in 1970

Squamish

New Record: – 11.7°C

Old Record: -17.6°C set in 1985

Whistler

New Record: -17.7°C

Old Record: -13.9°Cset in 1984

White Rock

New Record: – 6.4 °C

Old Record: -5.4°C set in 2014

For a full list of the temperature records, you can find them on Environment Canada.

While it was cold on December 2, it didn’t snow much. As of Saturday, December 3, there are no special weather statements or alerts in place for Metro Vancouver.

In Vancouver, for the week ahead, it’s still looking cold. There’s snow in the forecast for late Monday and early Tuesday.

Stay warm!