Snow Day! Canada Post suspends operations in Vancouver due to weather

The snow in BC this week has caused issues at every turn, from the daily commute to now the daily mail. According to Canada Post, they are temporarily suspending operations in BC due to the weather.

On Wednesday, November 30, Canada Post issued a red service alert for parts of BC. They are suspending delivery for the day and either recalling agents or not sending them out at all.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” said Canada Post. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Canada Post Service Alerts: Red delivery service alert issued for parts of #BritishColumbia 1/5 — Canada Post Helps (@canadaposthelps) November 30, 2022

Citing inclement weather, these regions will not get deliveries:

Victoria

Qualicum

Ladysmith

Duncan

Courtenay

Campbell River

Abbotsford

Maple Ridge

Chilliwack

Vancouver City, Burnaby, South Vancouver

Whitehorse

Canada Post also noted customers should clear snow and ice from walkways, stairs, and driveways so that mail carriers can stay safe once service resumes.

For more information on Canada Post service disruptions, you can visit their website.

So if you were expecting a package today, better have some extra patience for the roads to improve.