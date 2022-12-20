Vancouver residents are used to seeing cars get stuck in the snow, but a snowplow getting stuck seems too ridiculous to be true.

It seems like the most Vancouver thing ever when even a snowplow can’t overcome 15 to 20 cm of snow.

Is there something special about Vancouver snow that makes it so hard to overcome?

Doug Stephen, a Vancouver restaurateur, shared a video as an Instagram story.

In the video, two Vancouver snowplow operators get out in front of the vehicle with their shovels, trying to loosen up the front portion of the plow.

Stephen’s story about the stuck snowplow has a caption directed towards the City of Vancouver and new mayor Ken Sim:

“Maybe you can spare a little more budget for snow removal?”

We can only hope that the City of Vancouver and the BC government go on a fact-finding mission once the fallout of the latest snowstorm clears, as it seems that no one in charge learned anything from the snowstorm that hit Metro Vancouver in late November.

This tweet seems to echo concerns about the snowplow situation in Vancouver.