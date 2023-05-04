Snoop Dogg says McDavid should have "commercials everywhere"

Snoop Dogg wants to become an owner of the Ottawa Senators.

Yes, Ottawa. And no, he’s not joking.

The 51-year-old legendary rapper from Long Beach, California, told Ian Mendes of The Athletic that his interest in joining a bid for the Senators isn’t merely a publicity stunt. Snoop Dogg has long been a fan of the NHL and has been seen attending Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks games in southern California for many years.

“I love the way they move up and down the ice. The intensity, speed, the action, I’m just a fan of it, I love it, every minute of it,” Snoop Dogg said in a hilarious 2007 interview with Scott Oake on Hockey Night in Canada.

In many ways, Snoop has been an ambassador for the league.

He has joined forces with the NHL on numerous occasions, whether it be him starring in commercials, joining play-by-play broadcasts, or DJ’ing at the All-Star Game in 2017.

But he does have one critique.

“They don’t know how to market,” Snoop Dogg told The Athletic. “Like McDavid, he’s the number one hockey player in the world. Why doesn’t he have commercials everywhere?”

Marketing doesn’t sound like it would be a problem with the Ottawa Senators if Snoop Dogg was part of the ownership group.

“When Snoop comes into an organization, he knows how to take that player, take their star power and make him go.”

He was asked in 2007 about the kids football league he started, the Snoop Youth Football League, to which he joked: “I might have to make my own hockey league.”

Snoop isn’t joking now though, saying the potential ownership group would plan on starting a Snoop Youth Hockey League in the United States.

“I’ve been watching hockey for about 25 years now, and I’m watching more and more kids that look like me play the game, but I’m not seeing it being offered to the kids over here in America,” Snoop said on ESPN’s First Take this week.