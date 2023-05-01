Snoop Dogg wants to become an owner of the Ottawa Senators

Ryan Reynolds is no longer the only one bringing star power to the ongoing bidding war for the Ottawa Senators. Another A-List celebrity has entered the race.

On Monday, Snoop Dogg announced on Instagram that he has aligned himself with an offer proposed by American film producer Neko Sparks.

“Amazing what [Sparks] is trying to do in Ottawa, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that ownership team,” the rapper wrote in the caption of a photo of him sporting a Senators jersey.

Ian Mendes of The Athletic, who was first to report the news, wrote that Snoop Dogg, who has collaborated with the NHL in the past, would likely attend several home games in Ottawa next season if Sparks’ group wins the bid.

Following former owner Eugene Melnyk’s passing last March, at least seven groups have met with Senators Chief Financial Officer Erin Crowe, President of Business Operations Anthony LeBlanc, and General Manager Pierre Dorion to discuss buying the team.

Among them was Remington Group, led by Reynolds and Canadian real estate mogul Christopher Bratty. Last week, news broke about the investment group being ready to submit a bid of more than USD$1 billion to buy the Senators along with Canadian Tire Centre, their home arena.

In 2022, Forbes deemed Ottawa the 24th most valuable franchise in the NHL at $800 million.