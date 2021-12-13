Sneaker Con teases return to Vancouver this February

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

One of the largest and longest-running sneaker and streetwear events is teasing a return to Vancouver early next year.

Sneaker Con, affectionately dubbed as “the greatest sneaker show on earth,” has announced a tentative date for a stop in Vancouver.

The convention’s Instagram page shows an upcoming event for February 5, 2022.

Sneaker Con serves as a massive collection and collaboration for streetwear fans to browse, talk, and of course, shop their favourite brands and shoes. The event first started in 2009 and has since skyrocketed in popularity, with events across North America, China, and Japan.

In previous years, the event has showcased over 100 vendors selling sneakers and streetwear and an on-site team to authenticate products. A trading pit also takes place throughout the day, allowing participants to sell and trade pieces of their collection.

While details such as location, time, and ticket pricing have yet to be released, the last event in 2020 was held at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Daily Hive has reached out to Sneaker Con for more information and further comment.

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: To be announced

Where: To be announced