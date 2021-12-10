Tickets for Vancouver's Cirque du Soleil Alegría go on sale today

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Mark your calendar! Tickets for Cirque du Soleil in Vancouver go on sale today.

The famed circus performance is inviting guests to witness its fan-favourite production Alegría, which has been reimagined for viewers to fall in love with.

Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal.

Viewers can expect incredible acrobatics, gorgeous costumes, stunning backdrops, and a mesmerizing soundtrack.

Global performances for Alegría restarted in November after 10 weeks of rehearsals. Vancouver will be the third city visited during this circuit, following Houston and Seattle.

The performance will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place from March 25 to May 1, 2022.

Tickets for Alegría will be available to the public starting Friday, December 10, 2021, and start at $65.

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

When: March 25 to May 1, 2022

Tickets: Available online starting Friday, December 10, 2021

