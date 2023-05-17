Vancouver is about to get a brand new spot for international snacks in the Dunbar area.

Snack Street is an exotic snack and convenience store set to open at 3378 Dunbar Street at the beginning of June.

The shop tells Dished that patrons can expect a “selection of UK snacks, some Australian candies and licorice, a good selection of Mexican sodas, as well as a wide range of American pop and snacks.”

It’ll also be stocking other items from around the world, including India, Japan, and Europe, in addition to a “small but growing” selection of halal and vegan gummies.

“I can’t choose what items are my favorite since there’s so many, but one of them I’m most excited about is the Korean milk carton style whoppers,” says Riley Palmer, the owner and operator of Snack Street.

Palmer is aiming to open on June 1, but is still waiting on a few permits before things can be finalized. To start, the shop will be open from 10 am to midnight, with plans to remain open 24/7 in the near future.

Snack Street

Address: 3378 Dunbar Street, Vancouver