97 sweet treats recalled in Canada due to possible Salmonella

A ton of sweets and treats from an Israeli food company have been recalled in Canada.

On Friday, April 29, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CIFA) announced that a brand recalled almost 100 different kinds of treats sold in Canada due to possible Salmonella contamination after being triggered by a recall in another country.

The recalled Strauss Group Elite brand products were sold across Canada and could have labels in either English or Hebrew. There are no reported illnesses related to consuming recalled products.

In total, there are 97 recalled products ranging from candies and chocolates to biscuits and spreads.

Right now, CFIA is doing a food safety investigation, so more products could potentially be recalled. They’re also ensuring that recalled products are being pulled from the marketplace.

Recalled products should be either thrown out or returned to where they were purchased. Don’t eat them, and if you think you have become sick, call your doctor.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause people to become sick, affecting the digestive tract. According to CFIA, contaminated food might not look or smell bad, but it can still cause you to become sick.

In a public notice, the company apologized to its customers. “The company will resume operations at the factory in ‘Nof HaGlil’ only when all faults have been remedied in full, and the products are absolutely safe for consumption,” they wrote.

The Strauss Group is a large Israeli-owned food company, and globally they are the fifth-largest coffee company. They also have a partnership with PepsiCo, making dips and spreads like Sabra brand hummus.

“In addition to the actions we are taking to address and rectify the incident and after listening to our consumers, every customer who contacts us will be doubly compensated for the Elite chocolate products he or she purchased,” they said.

You can learn more about these recalls on the CIFA Recalls and Safety Alerts website and sign up to get all recall notices like this by following CFIA.