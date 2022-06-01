Live spot prawns are being recalled over risk of norovirus

Tri-Star Seafood Supply Limited is recalling some of its live spot prawns because of a risk of norovirus contamination.

The affected spot prawns were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure.

What you should do if you think you’re affected