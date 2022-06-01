Live spot prawns are being recalled over risk of norovirus

Tri-Star Seafood Supply Limited is recalling some of its live spot prawns because of a risk of norovirus contamination.
The affected spot prawns were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure.
What you should do if you think you’re affected
- Call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home or establishment
- Do not consume the recalled product
- Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
- Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer
The CFIA says this recall was “triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.”