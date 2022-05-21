FoodNewsFood News

Popular peanut butter brand issues recall due to possible Salmonella

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
May 21 2022, 8:06 pm
A favourite staple at the breakfast table and late night snack buffet is the subject of a food recall in Canada.

According to a release, the J. M. Smucker Co. is doing a voluntary recall in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) of a handful of its Jif® products because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Check the back of your peanut butter jars as the the product lot code range for the impacted products is 1274425 – 2140425. Here’s a list of the affected products:

peanut butter

J.M Smucker Co.

Both creamy and crunchy peanut butters are impacted by the recall. Food that’s contaminated by salmonella might not look or taste off, but you should not eat it.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can make you sick and it’s particularly dangerous for folks who are pregnant, who are young, or who are elderly. If you do get sick from salmonella, typically symptoms start between 6 and 72 hours after exposure and can include the chills, nasuea, fever, diarrhea, cramps, and more.

If you have questions about the recall or want to report adverse reactions to the company, you can contact them online.

