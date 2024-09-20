NewsHollywood North

Smoke, fog, and road closures in Vancouver due to film shoot

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Sep 20 2024, 5:27 pm
Disney+/Submitted

Officials are warning residents on the west side of Vancouver to be aware that smoke, fog, and road closures are due to a film shoot in the Spanish Banks area.

The City of Vancouver confirmed Percy Stories Ltd. is behind the shoot for the second season of Disney+’s “Mink Golden.” Film industry sources say that’s code for the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the young-adult novels of the same name by Rick Riordan.

Filming is taking place on September 19 and 20 near the off-leash dog area at Spanish Banks.

“During our filming days, our special effects team will create fog and smoke to simulate the aftermath of a burned and washed-up boat. Please note that depending on wind conditions, some atmospheric effects may drift into nearby neighbourhoods,” a notice posted in the area said.

DriveBC warned drivers heading to or from the University of British Columbia along NW Marine Drive to expect delays. Traffic is being held for three minutes at a time to control noise during the shoot, and drivers may see smoke.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) said Thursday it had received several calls from concerned residents about the smoke, but assured Vancouverites there was no fire.

The filming shoot is set to wrap up by 7 pm on Friday, VFRS added.

