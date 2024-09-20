Smoke, fog, and road closures in Vancouver due to film shoot
Officials are warning residents on the west side of Vancouver to be aware that smoke, fog, and road closures are due to a film shoot in the Spanish Banks area.
The City of Vancouver confirmed Percy Stories Ltd. is behind the shoot for the second season of Disney+’s “Mink Golden.” Film industry sources say that’s code for the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the young-adult novels of the same name by Rick Riordan.
Filming is taking place on September 19 and 20 near the off-leash dog area at Spanish Banks.
“During our filming days, our special effects team will create fog and smoke to simulate the aftermath of a burned and washed-up boat. Please note that depending on wind conditions, some atmospheric effects may drift into nearby neighbourhoods,” a notice posted in the area said.
Anyone know what the smoke is by Spanish Banks this morning pic.twitter.com/hDG0QOYjPi
— Holger (@HolgerLaakmann) September 19, 2024
DriveBC warned drivers heading to or from the University of British Columbia along NW Marine Drive to expect delays. Traffic is being held for three minutes at a time to control noise during the shoot, and drivers may see smoke.
🚧#UBC Watch for intermittent closures of NW Marine Dr due to filming near Spanish Banks. 🎥 Traffic will be held for up to three minutes at a time, and smoke may be visible. 🎬
ℹ️ https://t.co/tcnO8TPudy #Vancouver @UBC https://t.co/siOgwDCdFm
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 19, 2024
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) said Thursday it had received several calls from concerned residents about the smoke, but assured Vancouverites there was no fire.
⚠️Information notice:
There is on-going filming/movie shoot going on in the Spanish Banks area creating smoke/fog effects today and tomorrow.
We appreciate the people concerned about fire activity and smoke and who have called. @EComm911_info
— Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) September 19, 2024
The filming shoot is set to wrap up by 7 pm on Friday, VFRS added.