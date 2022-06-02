11 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this June

Hello June!

Summer is on the horizon and things are heating up in the city with some new productions filming right here in Vancouver. From brand new series on location like The Nanny to your favourites like Riverdale and Snowpiercer returning for another season — don’t miss out on all the action happening in the city this month!

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this June.

Family Law – Season 3

Family Law will be filming in Vancouver through to August for its third season of the Global original series. Set in downtown Vancouver, the drama series follows a somewhat dysfunctional family that works together at their father’s law firm and has an all-Canadian cast like Victor Garber, Genelle Williams, Zach Smadu and Jewel Stait.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians – Season 1

Going by its working title of “Mink Golden,” Disney+’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians sets up shop in Vancouver this June. Starring The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell as the lead character Percy Jackson, the new series is based on the fantasy books by author Rick Riordan. Production is expected to continue into January 2023.

Schmigadoon! – Season 2

Schmigadoon! is back filming in Vancouver this month until the end of July for its second season. Also going by its working title of “Puddin,” the parody musical series revolves around a couple who goes backpacking, played by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong and end up in a town where life is quite literally like being inside a 1940’s musical.

Snowpiercer – Season 4

Back for its fourth season, Snowpiercer will be filming in Vancouver through to August. The drama series is based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. It tells the story of the last survivors left on Earth, who board a train called “The Snowpiercer” that travels around the world that is now frozen. Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Creepshow – Season 4

Creepshow started filming in the city at the end of May and production is expected to continue into August. The horror series brings comic book stories to life and is a continuation of the 1982 Creepshow movie, with every episode telling a different spooky story with different characters.

Creepshow has a long list of famous cast members in previous seasons like David Arquette, Ali Larter, Kid Cudi, Justin Long, Anna Camp, Breckin Meyer, and James Remar, among many others. Who knows what stars may be in season four — so keep your eyes peeled around town!

The Nanny – Season 1

A new mystery series The Nanny is filming in the Metro Vancouver area this spring. Filming for the new series began back in May and will continue into the summer months. Starring Kelly Bishop and Andrea Londo, the series will follow Elena, a live-in nanny who moves in with a wealthy widower and his son and starts to uncover all kinds of secrets.

Riverdale – Season 6

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here! Riverdale is on location in Metro Vancouver for another season of the binge-worthy Netflix show. Based on the popular Archie comics, Riverdale will be filming in the area until mid-June for its sixth season.

Chesapeake Shores – Season 6

Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores is in Vancouver this month to film for its sixth season. The series follows single mother Abby O’Brien, a divorced career woman from NYC who abruptly moves back to her small hometown. Starring as Abby is BC native Meghan Ory. Unfortunately, Jesse Metcalfe, who played Abby’s high school sweetheart, Trace Riley, will not be returning for season six.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is filming in the Vancouver area this June. Being called the prequel to the classic musical Grease, the 10-episode musical series will be set four years before the original. From the pink ladies to Van Tech being transformed into Rydell High, the new series will give you all those nostalgic Grease vibes you’ve been missing!

Cruel Summer – Season 2

Cruel Summer is filming in the Metro Vancouver area right now for its second season. The series is set in the ’90s in Texas and tells the story of two young girls — popular girl Kate, who mysteriously goes missing, and social outcast Jeanette, who suddenly takes her place at school.

Previously, the series was filmed in Dallas, Texas, but production moved to Richmond for season two. Cruel Summer will be filming in the city until sometime in August.

The Night Agent – Season 1

Another Netflix series on location in Vancouver is The Night Agent. The political drama series is filming in the city this May, with production expected to wrap sometime in June. Starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan in the lead roles, The Night Agent is based on the best-selling 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk.