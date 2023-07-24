Funky website reveals the stinkiest smells around Vancouver

If you’ve encountered a rotten smell in your neighbourhood in Vancouver, fear not — there’s a website that might know what’s happening.

Smell Vancouver is the website’s name, which UBC students built as part of a research project.

The website allows users to make submissions about smells in their neighbourhoods and the symptoms of the smells they’re experiencing, including things like nausea or headaches.

Thankfully, we can look at some of the reports people have made up to the previous 24 hours.

If you’d like to input a smell, simply use the submission form, which asks you to put in a date.

After you choose the date, you’re asked to pick how offensive you found the smell on a scale of one to five.

Then, you’re asked to choose how strong the odour is, choosing between low and moderate+. Finally, there are a series of descriptions including chemical, decaying animals, rotting eggs (which could be a sign of a gas leak), skunky, smoky, fishy, garbage, sewage and others.

It also asks you to input what you think is causing the smell, what the symptoms of the smell are, and what actions you’ve taken in response, like reporting it to the City of Vancouver.

Stinky Vancouver smell reports

Some of the reports of smells around Vancouver are vomit-inducing, which also happens to be one of the symptoms you can select when you submit a report.

In the Strathcona area, several reports of garbage and decaying animal smells exist.

In Vancouver City Centre, there are several reports of chemicals, smoky, or garbage smells.

Over the last week, things got particularly bad near Barclay and Thurlow streets. Users reported smoky smells, with symptoms including irritated eyes, sleep disturbance, couch, and lack of appetite. All users who made a report also filed a formal complaint.

According to the map, one of the main ways people respond to bad smells in the city is simply to go back indoors.

Click here to learn more about what’s making Vancouver stink.