Brampton or Surrey, which city is more brown?

Legendary Comedian Russell Peters, who will be in Vancouver this September with another comedy icon, Kevin Hart, sat down with Daily Hive to discuss being brown in Canada.

Why are we talking about these two cities and their brown populations?

For anyone who has followed Peters’ comedy, a big part of his routine has to do with various races and their stereotypes.

In some way, the same exists for Brampton and Surrey. Both cities have faced their fair share of racial stereotypes.

South Asian Brampton residents have actually coined it Browntown. While Surrey doesn’t have such labels, it is well-known as a South Asian commercial hub.

Peters has some familiarity with both cities. He was born in Toronto and spent a lot of his life in Brampton.

“Surrey [has] been brown for much longer than Brampton has,” Peters told Daily Hive.

“I graduated high school in 1988, and I didn’t see Indian people till, like, 1990.”

Peters had more to say.

“It’s weird because you get these Indian kids that are born and raised in Canada and still have an Indian accent. I’m like, ‘How the f*ck did that happen?'”

According to StatsCan, both Surrey and Brampton have a large portion of residents who are from a South Asian background.

World Population Review estimates Brampton’s population will be near 800,000 in 2023, and StatsCan says that over 340,000 residents are from a South Asian background.

In Surrey, World Population Review estimates there are approximately 600,000 residents in 2023. StatsCan says nearly 220,000 of those residents are from a South Asian background.

