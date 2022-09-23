A man who found a worm in his pickle is speaking out after all he got for his trouble were two measly coupons.

Travis Taylor emailed Daily Hive about the incident, which started about a month ago when he was about to enjoy a snack that included Bick’s Baby Dill Pickles and cheese.

“I eat them with cheese, so luckily, I slice them and found it that way.”

The worm nestled inside the pickle resembles a giant maggot; initially, he believed it was just garlic.

“Then I looked closer.”

“You can see that the worm was eating away at it before it died during the pickling process,” said Taylor.

Taylor is upset with the response he got from the Smuckers company, a response he shared with Daily Hive.

“Their response was just so generic for something as gross as this. Couldn’t imagine how I would have reacted if I bit into it, then noticed.”

We couldn’t imagine that either, though it would’ve provided some protein for this meal.

Smucker Co. response

In a letter to Taylor, Smuckers asked him to “accept our apologies” for his experience with the pickles.

“We want to assure you that our products are made of the best quality ingredients available and by the most carefully controlled procedures known in the food industry.”

That letter had two “condiment product coupons” enclosed.

According to other emails Taylor received, the coupons seemed to be given to him as a thank you for sharing his comments with them.

“We hope you will use the coupons to again try our products.”

“Something like this would be hard to figure out what to do for a consumer to keep them using their products, but they definitely whiffed,” said Taylor.

We asked Taylor if he checked to see if there was a worm in the jar’s other pickles.

“I’ve had a couple more from the jar and sliced them as I usually do and haven’t found another one.”

The pickle worm incident has tainted Taylor’s love for pickles moving forward.

“It’s impacted it in a sense that I always think of the worm whenever I see that there’s pickles in something I’m eating. I’ll also never be able to eat a whole pickle again, it will have to be slicked.”

Would this taint your love for pickles too? Let us know in the comments.